Cosmos staring down the barrel of relegation to amateur league

Jomo Cosmos could be facing relegation.

Once a conveyor belt of talent, Ezenkosi will be relegated to the third tier of SA football if they draw or lose their National First Division (NFD) match against TS Sporting on Saturday.

Cosmos take on TS Galaxy at Tsakane Stadium in Brakpan where they have to win at all costs to maintain their faint hope of surviving relegation to the ABC Motsepe League.

Even victory over TS Sporting may not be enough for Cosmos if third-from-the-bottom Pretoria Callies get maximum points against Polokwane City at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Interest will not only be at the bottom where Cosmos are in serious danger, things are hotting up at the top where log leaders Richards Bay are involved in a two-horse race with University of Pretoria (Tuks) for promotion.

Richards Bay’s march to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) next season suffered a huge blow on Friday when they were held to a 2-2 draw by Uthongathi to open the door for Tuks.

Tuks will be equal on 50 points with Richards Bay if they win their match against Venda Football Academy in Pretoria as they will be looking to get back to winning ways after two successive draws.

Full Fixtures

Saturday: Polokwane City v Pretoria Callies, Jomo Cosmos v TS Sporting, University of Pretoria v Venda Football Academy

Sunday: Hungry Lions v JDR Stars, Black Leopards v Cape Town Spurs

