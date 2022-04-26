×

Soccer

Possible treble could mask Downs' CAF pain

Brazilians could wrap up title with draw tomorrow

26 April 2022 - 07:11
Neville Khoza Journalist
Mamelodi Sundowns players ,Brian Onyango and Peter Shalulile celebrating therir first goal agaist Petro de Luanda at FNB Stadium.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Following their shock exit in the CAF Champions League at the weekend, it could be a consolation week for Mamelodi Sundowns as they could clinch their fifth successive DStv Premiership title with a win or draw against Cape Town City at Loftus Versfeld Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm).

Sundowns could also celebrate progression to another cup final, should they see off Royal AM in the Nedbank Cup semifinal on Saturday.

Second-placed Royal can finish with 57 points, provided they win their remaining four matches. That won't be enough to Sundowns at bay; the Pretorians only need a draw tomorrow to be crowned champions yet again. That would go some way in soothing the hearts of upset Downs fans who saw their team fall at the quarterfinal stage to Petro Luanda after a dream run in the Champions League's group stage.

Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngithi said it was important they wrap up the title run tomorrow with a victory against City and not dwell much on their CAF failure.

“We got a 24-hour rule that we must be angry for that period, feel bad, and cry if we want to, but after that, we must come back. We have a big match coming,” Mngqithi said.

“We have to play that match and win the league if that will help us maybe to come back stronger and we still have the Nedbank in front of us, so we cannot afford to dwell too much on what we can no longer change.”

City coach Eric Tinkler said everyone is highly motivated to face Sundowns tomorrow as they look to continue with their recent good run.

"Right now our focus is on the upcoming match against Sundowns, tough because they are an exceptional team with the brand of football they play," Tinkler told the club media department.

"[Peter] Shalulile is on fire at the moment, he scores lot of goals. They are a team which are difficult to break down with very good defensive record. So, we have to be at our best if we want to go there and compete and collect maximum."

Sundowns are chasing a treble, having won the MTN8 title already.

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Arrows v Chiefs, Princess Magogo, 3pm; Pirates v Chippa, Orlando, 5pm; Sundowns v CPT City, Loftus Versfeld, 7.30pm.

Saturday: Chiefs v CPT City, FNB, 3pm.

Nedbank Cup semifinals

Friday: Tshakhuma v Gallants, Thohoyandou, 7pm.

Saturday: Royal v Sundowns, Chatsworth, 7pm.

