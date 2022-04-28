Chiefs coach Zwane defends Ngcobo: ‘I believe he was upset with himself’

“I don't see it that way. I was a player myself, so I believe he was upset with himself.

“We feel he could have done better. Because we have said you don't play the ball back — try to play the ball forward. Or he was trying to play it short and couldn't see the danger, and we go punished for it.

“As a player you can do that — that's football. Football is a game of mistakes, and a game that teaches us to be better.

“As much as I expected him to do better that was his decision at the end of the day. But we learn from it, and we move on.”

It was not the best defensive afternoon all-round for Chiefs. They conceded Michael Boy Gumede's 86th-minute winner for Arrows softly from a near-post header from a free-kick.

Zwane said Chiefs panicked rather than calmly pressing home the advantage of their 1-0 lead that came from Khama Billiat's 18th-minute strike.

“I'm obviously disappointed. We were in control of the game,” the coach said.

“And then in the second half we decided to give goals away cheaply. With a bit of character it would have been a different story. Arrows didn't pose so much of a threat for us to panic the way we did.