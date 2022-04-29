Mokwena suggests Bucs, Chiefs must let go of past to compete
‘Part of everyday success is not the past’
Mamelodi Sundowns' dominance of local football was credited to hard work behind the scenes, lofty ambitions and high standards.
These are the secrets shared by co-coach Rulani Mokwena after Sundowns secured their fifth successive Premiership title on Wednesday after a goalless draw against Cape Town City at Loftus Versfeld Stadium...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.