Mokwena suggests Bucs, Chiefs must let go of past to compete

‘Part of everyday success is not the past’

Mamelodi Sundowns' dominance of local football was credited to hard work behind the scenes, lofty ambitions and high standards.



These are the secrets shared by co-coach Rulani Mokwena after Sundowns secured their fifth successive Premiership title on Wednesday after a goalless draw against Cape Town City at Loftus Versfeld Stadium...