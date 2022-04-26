Cape Town City ‘still deciding’ whether to pitch for game against Kaizer Chiefs

Cape Town City are still pondering whether to honour their rescheduled DStv Premiership fixture against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The match was supposed to have been played in December, but Amakhosi failed to honour the fixture due to a Covid-19 outbreak in Naturena at the time.

Chiefs applied for their games in December to be postponed but that was rejected by the PSL's football department and later the executive committee (exco).

Having had no correspondence directing them otherwise, City travelled to Johannesburg for the game but found the gates to the FNB Stadium locked.

Chiefs took the PSL exco's decision to an arbitration at the SA Football Association where advocate Nazeer Cassim SC ruled in favour of the club and ordered the match to be played. The arbitration decision has been taken by the PSL on review to the South Gauteng High Court and will be heard on May 10.

City chairperson John Comitis, though, has declared in the media that his club may boycott Saturday's rescheduled fixture, a statement that landed the Citizens' owner in hot water as he will face a PSL disciplinary hearing for it on Friday.