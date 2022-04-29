Arthur Zwane won’t crucify Ngcobo for bench bust-up
Defender apologises for incident at Arrows game
Kaizer Chiefs interim head coach Arthur Zwane has revealed that defender Njabulo Ngcobo has apologised for the bust-up on the bench he caused during the team's 2-1 DStv Premiership defeat to Golden Arrows in midweek.
Ngcobo was substituted after he had an error-prone match against Arrows, with one of his mistakes leading to Siboniso Conco's equaliser for Arrows. The centre-back was replaced by Daniel Cardoso, after storming off the pitch he didn't acknowledge Zwane and co-coach Dillon Sheppard. Ngcobo was reprimanded by goalkeeper coach Lee Baxter but he shoved him away as well, prompting senior players to calm him down...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.