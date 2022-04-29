×

Soccer

Arthur Zwane won’t crucify Ngcobo for bench bust-up

Defender apologises for incident at Arrows game

29 April 2022 - 13:58
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter

Kaizer Chiefs interim head coach Arthur Zwane has revealed that defender Njabulo Ngcobo has apologised for the bust-up on the bench he caused during the team's 2-1 DStv Premiership defeat to Golden Arrows in midweek. 

Ngcobo was substituted after he had an error-prone match against Arrows, with one of his mistakes leading to Siboniso Conco's equaliser for Arrows. The centre-back was replaced by Daniel Cardoso, after storming off the pitch he didn't acknowledge  Zwane and co-coach Dillon Sheppard. Ngcobo was reprimanded by goalkeeper coach Lee Baxter but he shoved him away as well, prompting senior players to calm him down...

