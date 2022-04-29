Ncikazi calls for PSL to cap Sundowns' spending

Pirates coach makes case to stop PSL becoming 'farmers league'

Mamelodi Sundowns' fifth consecutive league title further demonstrates that the DStv Premiership is becoming a “farmers league”.



To put things into perspective, the farmers league is a term used by football fans to mock a league where one team always dominates without really being challenged, with Paris Saint Germain in France and Bayern Munich in Germany the prime examples of this...