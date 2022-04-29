×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Ncikazi calls for PSL to cap Sundowns' spending

Pirates coach makes case to stop PSL becoming 'farmers league'

29 April 2022 - 13:11
Sihle Ndebele Journalist

Mamelodi Sundowns' fifth consecutive league title further demonstrates that the DStv Premiership is becoming a  “farmers league”. 

To put things into perspective, the farmers league is a term used by football fans to mock a league where one team always dominates without really being challenged, with Paris Saint Germain in France and Bayern Munich in Germany the prime examples of this...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...