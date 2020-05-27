PSL has some options to end season

The PSL is in a tight corner and has limited options as it is now evident that completing the 2019/20 season by July 31 is unlikely.

There will simply not be enough time for all the games to be played. On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country would move to level 3 of the lockdown, but sports activities remain prohibited.

There are about 65 days to go before the recommended deadline by Fifa expires. With little room to manoeuvre, the PSL has the following options:

Reduce the league games

Teams in the Absa Premiership and GladAfrica Championship have on average played 22 games. Normally, teams play 30 games in a season.

An option for the league will be to reduce the number of games to 25 to complete the season in order to finish by July 31.