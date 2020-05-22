Pitso Mosimane sees extension as pressure to win more trophies
Even with his nine trophies at Mamelodi Sundowns, Pitso Mosimane wants to achieve more after signing a four-year contract.
Mosimane joined the Brazilians in the middle of the 2012/13 season and went on to win nine trophies, including the CAF Champions League title four years ago.
But the coach is not done yet as he is still hungry for more, especially the Champions League trophy again.
"I'm pleased to confirm that I have signed a four-year contract with the club that I love," Mosimane said yesterday.
"I want to thank president Patrice Motsepe and the board for the confidence they showed in me and the trust with the team for the additional four years after being with the club for the past seven-and-a-half years.
"I also want to thank my technical team and the players for the commitment they put in the last seven years. All the success we had ... we would not have achieved without them.
"We are going to up the gear and challenge ourselves for the next four years to reach greater heights because we believe the sky is the limit."
Mosimane said his priority is to add another star (Champions League) while also challenging for more domestic titles.
"I believe the best is yet to come ... we are still going to celebrate more trophies. At Sundowns, we will not stop until we deliver the second [CAF championship] star."
The 55-year-old mentor has already won the Telkom Knockout title this season and he still has a chance of adding the Nedbank Cup and the Absa Premiership title.
Before the PSL matches were suspended, Sundowns were in the semifinal of the Nedbank Cup. They are also four points behind log leaders Kaizer Chiefs in the league race with a game in hand.
Although he is pleased with what he has achieved, Mosimane is still hopeful that he will win more trophies with Sundowns.
"Sundowns are growing as a club, expectations are growing. We need to see if we are in the position to deal with the demand that is expected and if we feel we can handle the demand with what we have," he said.
