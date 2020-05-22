Pitso Mosimane sees extension as pressure to win more trophies

Even with his nine trophies at Mamelodi Sundowns, Pitso Mosimane wants to achieve more after signing a four-year contract.

Mosimane joined the Brazilians in the middle of the 2012/13 season and went on to win nine trophies, including the CAF Champions League title four years ago.

But the coach is not done yet as he is still hungry for more, especially the Champions League trophy again.

"I'm pleased to confirm that I have signed a four-year contract with the club that I love," Mosimane said yesterday.

"I want to thank president Patrice Motsepe and the board for the confidence they showed in me and the trust with the team for the additional four years after being with the club for the past seven-and-a-half years.

"I also want to thank my technical team and the players for the commitment they put in the last seven years. All the success we had ... we would not have achieved without them.