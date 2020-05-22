Pirates midfielder Motshwari to undergo another Covid-19 test

"When I spoke with him I could sense that he is strong and coming along nicely. I didn't get any bad vibes that suggested that he was not well.

"But the club will make an announcement on the official update. It is not my place to speak about or talk about these things."

In its statement at the time, the club said: "The player is asymptomatic and is currently in-home isolation for the next 14 days.

"He will need to test negative before he is cleared. In accordance with relevant protocols, NHI has been notified of the case by the club."

Mkhize praised the club and the department of health for the superb medical care his client has been receiving.

"In the two weeks that he has been in self-isolation he has done everything that he has been require to do.

"He has been keeping in touch with the medical staff and the club has been taking good care of him."

Motshwari's positive result was a clear indication that the Premier Soccer League (PSL) would need to test players on a mass scale if games are going to resume.

Discussions between the PSL and Safa are currently underway about when games can resume.

Clubs could return to training as soon as the beginning of June and games could resume in late June, according to rumours.