Supervisor in court for three security guards' murder

Ofentse Monaledi, a security guard, left home on the morning of April 2 to confront his employer over non-payment.

He never returned.

Several days later, his body was found in the bushes, just a few metres away from where he was stationed in Bon Accord area, north of Pretoria.

He had a bullet wound in the neck.

On the day he was murdered in cold blood, police discovered the body of his colleague Bongani Khunong, after following blood stains. Just four days later, the family and community members discovered Ofentse's body just a few metres away from where police found Khunong's body.

Their boss, a supervisor at FBI Secret Service and Agency in Hammanskraal has been arrested and will today appear in court in connection with the murders of three employees, including Monaledi, 23, and Khunong, 25, who too had a gunshot wound in the neck.

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo told Sowetan: "Three cases of murder were opened at Sinoville police station. Two people were arrested but the other person was released because he couldn't be linked to the crime at this stage."

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Steven Hlongwane would appear for a formal bail application today.

"The accused is charged with murder and possession of stolen property. How he's linked [to the crime] forms part of the merits of the case and will be discussed in court," Mjonondwane said.