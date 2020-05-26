Case of leagues apart, how Europe and PSL are handling Covid-19

It's been nearly 10 weeks since all sport ground to a halt throughout the world and, while major football leagues have solid plans to return to action, little has been heard of our domestic Premier Soccer League Nkareng Matshe looks at how others have handled the outbreak of Covid-19.

European Leagues

Last matches played:

Major European leagues stopped playing around the second week of March, with the English Premiership shutting down on May 9. Some European Champions League matches took place without fans a week later. The German Bundesliga halted on March 11.

What has happened since

German teams submitted a solid plan to the country's government which saw them return to training in small groups by April 6, a little under a month after the matches were suspended. By April 30, they embarked on a massive testing ride, and on May 4, 10 football personnel had tested positive for Covid 19.

Nearly 1800 tests had been concluded. Clubs started physical, full on training on May 7, with the first games played May 16. In England, "Project Restart" was okayed by the government and by May 15/16, about 748 tests had been done, with seven positive tests confirmed. Clubs are still training in groups, with the restart likely to be on June 11/12. But some players, such as Raheem Sterling of Manchester City, have expressed reservations about returning to the field without safety guarantees.

Meanwhile N'Golo Kante of Chelsea has decided to stay away from training due to health reasons.