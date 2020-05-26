Plan to jump-start football dealt level 3 blow

The joint task team of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and Safa is set to report back this week but now their work could all be in vain as sporting activities remain prohibited under lockdown level 3.

Two weeks ago the PSL and Safa set up a task team to look into the feasibility of football games returning under the coronavirus health crisis.

The task team was given 14 days, expiring today, to draft a proposal on whether games could resume or not.

The PSL leadership had been pushing for league games to resume under level 3 of the lockdown.

Those plans flew out the window on Sunday, when President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that sports would remain banned.

Member of the task team and Safa acting CEO Tebogo Motlanthe told Sowetan yesterday: "A date hasn't been set for the task team to meet this week so we will see in the coming days.

I cannot share much with you at this point."