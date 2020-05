Castro hopeful Kaizer Chiefs will win Absa premiership title

Now that his future at Kaizer Chiefs is finally secured, striker Leonardo Castro has set his sights on helping the club to win the Absa Premiership title.

Castro signed a two-year contract extension with Chiefs, ending fears he could leave this winter.

The 31-year-old will now only leave in June 2022 and him staying helps Chiefs' because they are currently unable to recruit new players until after January 2021 following a Fifa sanction.

Having won the league title with Sundowns in the 2015/16 season, the striker now wants to help Amakhosi to lift their first title in five years.

"I am very grateful to the chairman [Kaizer Motaung] and the Kaizer Chiefs family for the trust they have in me," Castro said.