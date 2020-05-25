Castro hopeful Kaizer Chiefs will win Absa premiership title

"I am excited to be part of the biggest team in South Africa. One thing I want is to win the league and the trophies for the history of the club. I also want to make my history here in South Africa and the Premier Soccer League [PSL].

"So, I am looking forward to adding my contribution to the team and I'm very excited about that. Thank you so much to everyone for the love and support and I would like to thank the supporters for showing me the love all the time, thanks a lot."

Chiefs have a chance to end their five-year wait as they lead the table. Before the PSL matches were forced to stop because of the Covid-19 pandemic in mid-March, they were leading second-place Sundowns by four points.

The Colombian striker joined Chiefs from Sundowns in 2018 after he won trophies with the Brazilians and is desperate to play a role when matches resume in helping the side reach the finish line.

Following his renewal, this means Chiefs also retain depth in the squad with their two transfer ban currently in effect. They have already renewed two of their key players in Willard Katsande and Bernard Parker.

They have lost George Maluleka who has signed a pre-contract with Sundowns. Kabelo Mahlasela, who joined Polokwane City on loan, may not return when his deal expires at the end of next month. The future of another veteran Ramahlwe Mphahlele is also up in the air.