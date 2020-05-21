Players fear contracting virus as they await season's decision
It is not only fans who are itching to hear the recommendations of the PSL and Safa task team, but players too are eagerly anticipating the outcome.
Last week, the PSL and Safa formed a task team to look into whether Absa Premiership and GladAfrica Championship games can return. The task team will report back on their findings next week.
SuperSport United defender Grant Kekana admits that, if it is decided that games should resume, players will naturally be worried about getting infected with the coronavirus.
"We will have to wait for the outcome [of the task team]. Only then can players decide because we must think about our families as well," Kekana said.
"If we go away in a particular area to play the games, when we come back to our families it means we risk infecting our them if one of us gets infected with the virus. So, we will just have to see what they say and take it from there."
Speculation going around is that teams could converge at a neutral city to complete the remaining games of the 2019/20 season.
United captain Ronwen Williams reiterated Kekana's views that anxiety reigns during these times.
"Obviously it's not a nice situation we find ourselves in. We don't know what is going to happen. At any time they can say training will start again so players must be ready at all times," Williams said.
"Hopefully this can be resolved very quick and we can find out what is going to happen going forward."
Williams yesterday joined Kekana in his hometown of Bela Bela in Limpopo to donate food parcels and other essentials to the poor.
Kekana was pleased to help the vulnerable members of his community who are hardest hit by the effects of the pandemic.
"I was born here, so I felt the need to come back here. I know the struggles people face here and I wanted to do something," he said. "It was heart-warming to see members of the community come out and me being able to lend a helping hand."
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.