Players fear contracting virus as they await season's decision

It is not only fans who are itching to hear the recommendations of the PSL and Safa task team, but players too are eagerly anticipating the outcome.

Last week, the PSL and Safa formed a task team to look into whether Absa Premiership and GladAfrica Championship games can return. The task team will report back on their findings next week.

SuperSport United defender Grant Kekana admits that, if it is decided that games should resume, players will naturally be worried about getting infected with the coronavirus.

"We will have to wait for the outcome [of the task team]. Only then can players decide because we must think about our families as well," Kekana said.

"If we go away in a particular area to play the games, when we come back to our families it means we risk infecting our them if one of us gets infected with the virus. So, we will just have to see what they say and take it from there."

Speculation going around is that teams could converge at a neutral city to complete the remaining games of the 2019/20 season.

United captain Ronwen Williams reiterated Kekana's views that anxiety reigns during these times.