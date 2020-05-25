PSL return suffers blow as sporting facilities remain closed under lockdown level 3

The completion of the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season now appears highly unlikely after president Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement confirming that the country would be moving to level 3 lockdown.

In a live address on Sunday evening, Ramaphosa outlined some regulations that would be relaxed from June 1 as the country looks to get the economy going again.

Without going into detail, the president said places where sports could take place would remain restricted.

“All gatherings will remain prohibited except for funerals with no more than 50 people or meetings in the workplace for work purposes,” he said.

“Any place open to the public where cultural, sporting, entertainment, recreational, exhibitional, organisational or where similar activities may take place will remain closed.”

The PSL was hoping that games can resume under level 3. Chances of this are now very slim as “sporting facilities” remain closed while “group exercise”, which teams would have to do, also remains prohibited.

The PSL has until July 31 to complete games. For games to resume, players would have to go into training camps first, for at least three weeks, to regain fitness.

Another setback to the PSL’s plans is that hotels must remain closed. According to reports, the league was looking to book teams in centralised accommodation facilities and for all games to be played in selected stadiums.

“Certain high risk economic activities will remain prohibited. These include places such as restaurants, bars, taverns (except for deliveries or collection of food), accommodation and domestic air travel (except for business travel which will be phased in on dates to be announced), conferences, events, entertainment and sporting facilities…,” Ramaphosa told the nation.