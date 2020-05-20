Ronwen Williams is a “special one”‚ SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews has said of the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper who will take over from Dean Furman as Matsatsantsa captain in the near future.

With the Premier Soccer League (PSL) season remaining suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic and seeking solutions for a return to play‚ SuperSport officially released Bafana midfielder Furman‚ who will continue his career in the UK next season‚ from the club on Tuesday.

It has been an open secret that 28-year-old goalkeeper and SuperSport youth product Williams will take over the armband‚ thereby ensuring Matsatsantsa replace one strong character as skipper with another.