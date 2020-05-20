Bloemfontein Celtic have denied any deal being reached for the sale of the club.

The Free State club on Wednesday issued a denial in response to several media reports quoting TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi as saying he has concluded a “deal in principle” for the purchase of Celtic’s Premier Soccer League (PSL) franchise.

Celtic said in a statement that the reports were “fake news”‚ and had caused panic among the club’s players and staff‚ and endangered a sponsorship deal the team has been trying to conclude.

The statement‚ posted on Celtic’s official Twitter page‚ quoted Celtic owner Max Tshabalala as saying: “There are no offers to sell the club and the club is not sold.”

Celtic’s statement read: “There currently are rumours that the club has been sold and that has caused panic to our players‚ staff‚ supporters and sponsors.