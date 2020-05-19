Chase for Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila status

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) could soon be history in the GladAfrica Championship.

Sowetan has been informed that ABC Motsepe League sides Passion FC from Mpumalanga and Venda Football Academy are potential buyers for the first division side who put up for sale signs two weeks ago.

Also, a businessman in the medical field in the North West who didn't want to be named, has also shown interest to buy the club . North West has no team in the top flight since the demise of Platinum Stars a few years ago.

TTM spokesperson Tshidino Ndou said one of the potential buyers has already been given paperwork and a deal could be concluded before month-end.

"We've met one of the potential buyers," Ndou confirmed.

"We've sent the buyer an offer to purchase to have a look at it, sign and return to us."

Interestingly, Tshakhuma revealed they needed the money to fund their ambition to buy a Premiership status.

"So, once it [TTM] is sold, the money will be deposited into the Premiership team that is selling the status to us," Ndou said, without revealing which PSL club he is referring to.