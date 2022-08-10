Zola Nene, Fritz Schoon dish out tips for baking

Nothing beats watching cooking reality TV shows. The couch coaching coupled with the time-sensitive cooking challenges are always a heady cocktail for viewers. Charismatic hosts are the final and crucial ingredients to this television recipe.
So with this in mind, we have curated something special for fans of The Taste Master SA to help them get to know hosting duo Zola Nene and Fritz Schoon.
What is your favourite South African dessert?
Zola: I don’t know if it’s defined as South African but I ate it so often growing up, but I love trifle. I think that it is quintessentially South African for me. We would have it at family gatherings and Christmases and it has to have the tinned peaches in it, two types of jelly and Swiss roll at the bottom.
Fritz: My wife's take on malva [pudding] served with her own ice cream, nonpareil.
What is your one golden rule when baking?
Zola: My one golden rule for baking is to have everything at room temperature. That is one rule I try not to break at all. It can actually make or break a recipe. Having it at room temperature helps everything emulsifies really easily and properly.
Fritz: Rather, golden rules. One will not suffice: Use high quality "clean" ingredients. You are already halfway there. Schedule enough time to bake, to be present and precise. Don't rush the process. Don't innovate before you can nail the basics. They serve as the platform for innovation. A satisfying visual experience is important but taste and texture carries more weight. Don't bake pretentious bakes. Be real.
Research and practice vital for the chefs
Was there ever a baked dish that you had difficulty making?
Zola: When macarons became really popular a few years ago, I jumped on the bandwagon wanting to recreate and perfect them but they dribbled me at first because our almond flour, at the time, wasn’t as fine as it should be and I found it wasn’t as even as it needed to be. It weighed the whole mixture down but then I realised that I needed to grind them down a little more and sift them so the texture was even and now I can say I can make a macaron without any difficulty. So I conquered it.
Fritz: No. Where there is a will, there is a way!
What tips do you have for aspirant bakers who are new to making vegan baked goods?
Zola: Research and practice are definitely two very important things when venturing into vegan baking. You have to understand what the ingredient substitutes are actually for. So, if you understand what an egg does in a recipe, you’ll understand why the vegan alternative needs to cover all those bases. I know it’s cliche but baking is a science and this also applies for vegan baking. You need to be able to find a balance and the correct chemical composition in all the ingredients. Research and remember that practice makes perfect. Don’t be despondent. You will get it right eventually. Happy baking!
Fritz: My best tip for vegan bakers is to ask a vegan baker. I strongly promote regenerative farming. Therefore we promote pasture-reared livestock farming and the use of their beautiful products in food and baking. This should be the highest concern and focus of everybody in the food industry; regenerative farming.
