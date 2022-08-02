Ingredients
1 cup softened butter
1 cup castor sugar
1 cup light brown sugar
2 tsp vanilla extract or essence
2 large eggs
3 cups cake flour
1 tsp bicarbonate of soda
½ tsp baking powder
1 tsp salt
2 cups chocolate chips
Method
Preheat oven to 190ºC. Line a baking pan with parchment paper and set aside. In a large bowl mix the sifted flour, bicarbonate of soda, salt and baking powder and set aside. In a separate bowl, cream together the butter and both sugars until combined.
Blend in the eggs and vanilla until fluffy. Mix in the dry ingredients until well combined, then add the chocolate chips and mix well. Roll pieces of dough into balls and place them evenly spaced on your prepared cookie sheets.
Do not place them too close together or you will end up with one huge cookie! You can also roll the dough into a log, wrap in clingfilm and place in the fridge for 30 minutes before cutting into portions. Bake for approximately 8-10 minutes or when they are just starting to turn brown and caramelise.
Let them sit in the baking pan for a few minutes before removing and placing on a cooling rack. Store in an airtight container and eat within a few days.
dlomol@soweta.co.za
Here are time-saving and nutritious home meals
You can get some protein from an egg and zucchini salad
Image: 123RF/Monkey Business Images
Nothing beats a simple, fuss free and delicious recipe. For those of us who have had to return to the office full-time, we have traffic to factor into our dinner plans again. So we’ve found few simple recipes to make for those people who are looking for some inspiration to make a cheerful meal at home without spending the hours we’ve gotten used to in the kitchen.
With these recipes, you can get some protein from an egg and zucchini salad. Eggs are a wonderful way to get some protein and vitamin B12. The hot dog recipe from chef Marlon De Freitas is as time saving as you can get with a simple chocolate chip cookie recipe from Imtiyaaz Hart to provide a sweet finish. Do enjoy!
Egg salad with zucchini and wild rocket
This recipe was shared by the South African Poultry Association
Serves 4
Ingredients:
Salad dressing:
Method:
For the dressing:
Shake and dress the fresh salad just before serving.
The Mexican chilli dog
Chef Marlon De Freitas from Capsicum’s Cape Town campus shares his recipe.
Ingredients
Method:
Julienne the peppers, onion and tomato.
Finely mince the garlic. In a medium size pan gently fry the peppers, onion, tomato and garlic in a little olive oil until soft and season with salt and pepper. Add the beef mince and chili and cook until the beef has browned and cooked through.
Take off the heat and add the cheese, letting it melt into the mince. Drop the sausages in boiling water for 2 mins and remove. Cut the buns in half lengthways, lightly brush with olive oil and toast lightly. Place the cooked sausage in the bun, top with the cheesy Mexican chilli and garnish with fresh coriander.
