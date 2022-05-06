Heartwarming ideas for Mothers' Day meals

Breakfast: Cinnamon Buns

Ingredients

¾ cup milk

¼ cup sugar

2 tsp dried yeast

1 egg and 1 yolk

75g butter, melted

3 cups flour

¼ tsp salt

Zest of 1 orange

¾ brown sugar

1 tbs cinnamon

¼ cup butter, melted

For the icing

½ cup icing sugar

2 tbsp warm water

Method

Preheat an oven to 180°C. Place the milk and sugar in a medium sized bowl and warm in the microwave for 30 to 40 seconds. Remove, sprinkle over the yeast and set aside for 10 minutes until light and frothy. Using a fork, whisk in the eggs and butter and set aside. In a large bowl, place the flour, salt and orange zest. Pour the yeast mixture into the dry mix and stir to form a sticky dough.

Tip onto a lightly floured bench and knead for 5-8 minutes. Add a little flour if necessary. Place the dough into a clean lightly oiled bowl, cover with clingfilm and leave in a warm, dry place for an hour or until doubled in size.

In a small bowl, combine the brown sugar and cinnamon and set aside. Grease and line a square or round tin roughly 24cm with baking paper. When the dough is ready, remove from the bowl and knead gently for 1 minute. Roll out to make a 27 x 22 cm rectangle and brush with the melted butter, reserving a little for the top. Sprinkle over the cinnamon mixture evenly.

Roll the dough tightly from the long side into a log. Cut using a small, serrated knife at 3cm intervals. Place the buns into the tin, and brush with a little extra butter. Place back into a warm place for 30 minutes until doubled in size. Place the buns in the oven and cook for 20 minutes until golden and puffed. Remove and cool for 15 minutes before icing. To make the icing, combine the icing sugar and warm water in a small bowl. Drizzle over the buns. Serve while still warm.