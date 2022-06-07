×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Living

Bundu bashing in the Cradle of Humankind a great experience

But the bumpy ride by our 4x4 bakkie nearly spoilt the fun

07 June 2022 - 09:31
Londiwe Dlomo Journalist

About an hour’s drive out of Johannesburg in the Cradle of Humankind, north of Krugersdorp on the Kromdraai Road, lies a world of outdoor adventure.

Wildlife and cycling enthusiasts gather at Bothongo Rhino & Lion Nature Reserve to experience the best of their lifestyles. I had never been to the reserve and was treated to a day exploring this nature’s paradise...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings