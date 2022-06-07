Bundu bashing in the Cradle of Humankind a great experience
But the bumpy ride by our 4x4 bakkie nearly spoilt the fun
About an hour’s drive out of Johannesburg in the Cradle of Humankind, north of Krugersdorp on the Kromdraai Road, lies a world of outdoor adventure.
Wildlife and cycling enthusiasts gather at Bothongo Rhino & Lion Nature Reserve to experience the best of their lifestyles. I had never been to the reserve and was treated to a day exploring this nature’s paradise...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.