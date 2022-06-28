Mathobela's passion for wine takes her to the top

‘The wine takes you on a journey’

Katlego Mathobela’s can-do attitude and her passion for wine have steered her to her true career path.



The 28-year-old Mathobela is the sommelier at one of Johannesburg’s favoured dinning spots, Saint, situated at The Marc in Sandton. She is part of a handful of young black women sommeliers in the country. Her job includes compiling the wine list, contacting suppliers, dealing with stock levels and ensuring the restaurant staff knows which wines are being sold by glass, bottle etc. She works with two junior sommeliers...