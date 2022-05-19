The rise of the super estates

Over the years estate living in SA has gone from simple gated community living, to world renowned golf estates and now there is a rise in super estates. Super estates often offer multigenerational living, with retail stores, schools and restaurants, the most notable being Val de Vie in the Western Cape, Midstream Estate and Steyn City in Gauteng.

Super estate living is for an individual who seeks peace of mind and security. In recent years the crime rate in the country has made many of the citizens nervous and anxious. Super estate living promises security and a lifestyle of tranquility and ease for a price that many are willing to pay.

SowetanLIVE was invited to a tour of the next would-be super estate in Gauteng, Avianto Estate in Muldersdrift, which boasts a private school on the property, a business hub, dining options and even a micro-distillery. Non-residents have access to these facilities as well.

“Anything with over two thousand houses becomes a super estate; I think there’s only about five in the country. We will become a super estate, we’re not as yet but the idea is that we will become a super estate," says Darin D’Oliveira, founder and executive chairman of the Northlands Group.