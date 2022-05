The rise of the super estates

Northlands Property Group is expanding its residential offering to include multi-generational living opportunities – from young families and professionals to retirees. The heart of the Avianto Estate is Le Jardin development – 115 freehold stands that were the first offering by the property group on the Estate.

“Le Jardin has been around for eight years, but I have been amassing the rest of the land over this time and doing the town planning. So, it’s only come to fruition now that with the second phrase we’ll be rolling out the whole estate… we’re really ready now to roll out this estate and I think the market is ready now. I know the interest rates are going up but they’re still relatively low, “ says D’Oliveira.

The estate will be further expanding to include a variety of developments; from full-title freehold stands to plot-and-plan and sectional-title opportunities.

The estate’s hook is that they offer city living in a country setting, the 3.5m m2 property boasts indigenous trees, the Crocodile River that runs through it and is located along the main arterial routes linking Krugersdorp to Pretoria, with Lanseria Airport sixteen minutes away.

“I think people want to live in a secure environment because crime is so bad in this country. To have peace of mind you need to be able to live in an estate, it’s the only way… I think what people have got to realise here is that when they buy their 600 square metre stand, they’re not just buying a piece of land, they’re buying a lifestyle because of the 3m square metres of land that I own for Avianto Estate, half of that land will never be developed, it’s always going to be parkland, and that’s the beauty of Avianto Estate, it’s a lot of parkland,” he says.