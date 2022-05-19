The rise of the super estates
Lifestyle promises to bring peace of mind and security
Over the years estate living in SA has gone from simple gated community living, to world renowned golf estates and now there is a rise in super estates. Super estates often offer multigenerational living, with retail stores, schools and restaurants, the most notable being Val de Vie in the Western Cape, Midstream Estate and Steyn City in Gauteng.
Super estate living is for an individual who seeks peace of mind and security. In recent years the crime rate in the country has made many of the citizens nervous and anxious. Super estate living promises security and a lifestyle of tranquility and ease for a price that many are willing to pay.
SowetanLIVE was invited to a tour of the next would-be super estate in Gauteng, Avianto Estate in Muldersdrift, which boasts a private school on the property, a business hub, dining options and even a micro-distillery. Non-residents have access to these facilities as well.
“Anything with over two thousand houses becomes a super estate; I think there’s only about five in the country. We will become a super estate, we’re not as yet but the idea is that we will become a super estate," says Darin D’Oliveira, founder and executive chairman of the Northlands Group.
Northlands Property Group is expanding its residential offering to include multi-generational living opportunities – from young families and professionals to retirees. The heart of the Avianto Estate is Le Jardin development – 115 freehold stands that were the first offering by the property group on the Estate.
“Le Jardin has been around for eight years, but I have been amassing the rest of the land over this time and doing the town planning. So, it’s only come to fruition now that with the second phrase we’ll be rolling out the whole estate… we’re really ready now to roll out this estate and I think the market is ready now. I know the interest rates are going up but they’re still relatively low, “ says D’Oliveira.
The estate will be further expanding to include a variety of developments; from full-title freehold stands to plot-and-plan and sectional-title opportunities.
The estate’s hook is that they offer city living in a country setting, the 3.5m m2 property boasts indigenous trees, the Crocodile River that runs through it and is located along the main arterial routes linking Krugersdorp to Pretoria, with Lanseria Airport sixteen minutes away.
“I think people want to live in a secure environment because crime is so bad in this country. To have peace of mind you need to be able to live in an estate, it’s the only way… I think what people have got to realise here is that when they buy their 600 square metre stand, they’re not just buying a piece of land, they’re buying a lifestyle because of the 3m square metres of land that I own for Avianto Estate, half of that land will never be developed, it’s always going to be parkland, and that’s the beauty of Avianto Estate, it’s a lot of parkland,” he says.
Future developments that will be rolled out in the coming months include Verona, comprising 73 turnkey opportunities and 89 sectional-title stands, which has recently been launched, followed by San Donato, comprising 164 sectional title units.
