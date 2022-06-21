×

Food & Drink

Food to chase the chill away

You can still enjoy salads in winter

21 June 2022 - 09:50
Londiwe Dlomo Journalist
Avo Tomato Salad
Avo Tomato Salad
Image: Supplied

After the cold snap last week, those in denial of the cold season were quickly brought to reality. And like every year at this time, people are looking for warm food options to chase the chill away.

We’ve compiled some recipes for you to try. We have a salad, a soup and something sweet. The salad is a great, warm salad recipe from our friends at the South African Avocado Growers’ Association (SAAGA) and the soup is an Asian-inspired recipe from Imtiyaaz Hart, the winner of Capsicum Culinary Studio’s Chef Talent Scout 2021 competition, And, lastly, also from Capsicum, is an adults-only dessert, a boozy fudge that will keep for up to three weeks in an airtight container.

Avocado salad with Roast Tomatoes, Baby Corn, & Spring Onions

Serves 6 - 8 

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Ingredients For the roasted tomatoes

  • 10 ripe plum tomatoes, cut in half lengthwise
  • 150 g cocktail tomatoes.
  • 45 ml (3 tbsp) avocado or olive oil
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 15 ml (1 tbsp) crushed garlic
  • Pinch of dried mixed herbs

For the salad

  • Large handful rocket
  • 3 avocados, peeled, stoned and cut into quarters
  • 2 punnets baby corn, char grilled or roasted

For the dressing 

  • 30 ml (2 tbsp) avocado or olive oil
  • 10 ml (2 tsp) balsamic vinegar
  • Squeeze of lemon juice
  • 4 - 6 spring onions, finely chopped 

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 200°C
  2. Place the cocktail tomatoes on a baking tray. Roast for 8-10 minutes or until softened, but do not overcook, they should hold their shape and not be mushy.
  3. For the salad: place the avocado quarters on a flat platter, arrange the tomato halves and chargrilled corn on top and scatter over the rocket.
  4. Whisk the dressing ingredients together.
  5. Drizzle the dressing over the salad and serve immediately.
Roasted Thai Green Sweet Potato Soup.
Roasted Thai Green Sweet Potato Soup.
Image: I HART

Roasted Thai Green Sweet Potato Soup

Ingredients

250g sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed

50g sweet potato, thinly sliced

1 tin coconut cream

500ml vegetable stock

olive oil

salt & pepper

Thai green curry paste

4 cloves garlic,

2 red onions

7cm piece of fresh ginger

2 lemon grass stalks

2 bird’s eye chillies

2 tsp ground cumin

20g fresh coriander

10g fresh basil

2 tbsp fish sauce

Juice of 1 lime

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp sesame oil

Method

Preheat oven to 180ºC. Place sweet potatoes in a tray and drizzle with olive oil. Roast for an hour or until soft. Remove from oven, place in a blender and puree or mash. Combine all paste ingredients in a blender and puree until incorporated and smooth. Add small amounts of water if the mixture is too thick. Once combined, place in a pot and bring to a simmer over low heat. Add the stock, coconut cream and pureed potatoes and mix well. Season to taste. To make the sweet potato crisps, toss the thin slices in olive oil and season with salt. Bake at 150ºC for 20-25min until golden and crispy. Top soup with fresh herbs and serve with chips.

Boozy Fudge
Boozy Fudge
Image: Supplied

Boozy Fudge (for over 18s only!)

Ingredients

125g salted butter, plus extra for the tin

397g can condensed milk

460g light muscovado sugar

150ml milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 tbsp coffee liqueur (Kahlua, Amarula or Amaretto also works well)

Method

Butter and line a 20cm square tin with baking paper. Put the butter, condensed milk and sugar and milk in a large saucepan over a low heat. Stir continuously until the sugar dissolves. Increase the heat and bring to the boil for 10 mins, stirring all the time until the mixture reaches the soft ball stage (whereby a teaspoon of hot syrup is dropped into a bowl of very cold water and forms a soft ball). Remove from the heat and add the coffee liqueur and vanilla extract, then beat vigorously with a wooden spoon until it thickens. Pour into the prepared tin and bang the tin gently on the countertop to smooth the surface. Leave to set then cut into squares. Will keep for up to three weeks in an airtight container but it will probably get eaten within 24 hours!

