Food to chase the chill away
You can still enjoy salads in winter
After the cold snap last week, those in denial of the cold season were quickly brought to reality. And like every year at this time, people are looking for warm food options to chase the chill away.
We’ve compiled some recipes for you to try. We have a salad, a soup and something sweet. The salad is a great, warm salad recipe from our friends at the South African Avocado Growers’ Association (SAAGA) and the soup is an Asian-inspired recipe from Imtiyaaz Hart, the winner of Capsicum Culinary Studio’s Chef Talent Scout 2021 competition, And, lastly, also from Capsicum, is an adults-only dessert, a boozy fudge that will keep for up to three weeks in an airtight container.
Avocado salad with Roast Tomatoes, Baby Corn, & Spring Onions
Serves 6 - 8
Preparation time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 10 minutes
Ingredients For the roasted tomatoes
- 10 ripe plum tomatoes, cut in half lengthwise
- 150 g cocktail tomatoes.
- 45 ml (3 tbsp) avocado or olive oil
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 15 ml (1 tbsp) crushed garlic
- Pinch of dried mixed herbs
For the salad
- Large handful rocket
- 3 avocados, peeled, stoned and cut into quarters
- 2 punnets baby corn, char grilled or roasted
For the dressing
- 30 ml (2 tbsp) avocado or olive oil
- 10 ml (2 tsp) balsamic vinegar
- Squeeze of lemon juice
- 4 - 6 spring onions, finely chopped
Method
- Preheat the oven to 200°C
- Place the cocktail tomatoes on a baking tray. Roast for 8-10 minutes or until softened, but do not overcook, they should hold their shape and not be mushy.
- For the salad: place the avocado quarters on a flat platter, arrange the tomato halves and chargrilled corn on top and scatter over the rocket.
- Whisk the dressing ingredients together.
- Drizzle the dressing over the salad and serve immediately.
Roasted Thai Green Sweet Potato Soup
Ingredients
250g sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed
50g sweet potato, thinly sliced
1 tin coconut cream
500ml vegetable stock
olive oil
salt & pepper
Thai green curry paste
4 cloves garlic,
2 red onions
7cm piece of fresh ginger
2 lemon grass stalks
2 bird’s eye chillies
2 tsp ground cumin
20g fresh coriander
10g fresh basil
2 tbsp fish sauce
Juice of 1 lime
1 tbsp olive oil
1 tsp sesame oil
Method
Preheat oven to 180ºC. Place sweet potatoes in a tray and drizzle with olive oil. Roast for an hour or until soft. Remove from oven, place in a blender and puree or mash. Combine all paste ingredients in a blender and puree until incorporated and smooth. Add small amounts of water if the mixture is too thick. Once combined, place in a pot and bring to a simmer over low heat. Add the stock, coconut cream and pureed potatoes and mix well. Season to taste. To make the sweet potato crisps, toss the thin slices in olive oil and season with salt. Bake at 150ºC for 20-25min until golden and crispy. Top soup with fresh herbs and serve with chips.
Boozy Fudge (for over 18s only!)
Ingredients
125g salted butter, plus extra for the tin
397g can condensed milk
460g light muscovado sugar
150ml milk
1 tsp vanilla extract
2 tbsp coffee liqueur (Kahlua, Amarula or Amaretto also works well)
Method
Butter and line a 20cm square tin with baking paper. Put the butter, condensed milk and sugar and milk in a large saucepan over a low heat. Stir continuously until the sugar dissolves. Increase the heat and bring to the boil for 10 mins, stirring all the time until the mixture reaches the soft ball stage (whereby a teaspoon of hot syrup is dropped into a bowl of very cold water and forms a soft ball). Remove from the heat and add the coffee liqueur and vanilla extract, then beat vigorously with a wooden spoon until it thickens. Pour into the prepared tin and bang the tin gently on the countertop to smooth the surface. Leave to set then cut into squares. Will keep for up to three weeks in an airtight container but it will probably get eaten within 24 hours!
