Food to chase the chill away

After the cold snap last week, those in denial of the cold season were quickly brought to reality. And like every year at this time, people are looking for warm food options to chase the chill away.

We’ve compiled some recipes for you to try. We have a salad, a soup and something sweet. The salad is a great, warm salad recipe from our friends at the South African Avocado Growers’ Association (SAAGA) and the soup is an Asian-inspired recipe from Imtiyaaz Hart, the winner of Capsicum Culinary Studio’s Chef Talent Scout 2021 competition, And, lastly, also from Capsicum, is an adults-only dessert, a boozy fudge that will keep for up to three weeks in an airtight container.

Avocado salad with Roast Tomatoes, Baby Corn, & Spring Onions

Serves 6 - 8

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Ingredients For the roasted tomatoes

10 ripe plum tomatoes, cut in half lengthwise

150 g cocktail tomatoes.

45 ml (3 tbsp) avocado or olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

15 ml (1 tbsp) crushed garlic

Pinch of dried mixed herbs

For the salad

Large handful rocket

3 avocados, peeled, stoned and cut into quarters

2 punnets baby corn, char grilled or roasted

For the dressing

30 ml (2 tbsp) avocado or olive oil

10 ml (2 tsp) balsamic vinegar

Squeeze of lemon juice

4 - 6 spring onions, finely chopped

Method