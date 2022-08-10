With love, from Kenya to South Africa

“Be my wifey for lifey”: celebrating a queer wedding with Horesia and Tshiwela.

The meeting

Horesia: We met in business school. I had just come to South Africa from Kenya for my fulltime programme, and met Tshiwela in the hallway of one of the study rooms. She was in the business class a year ahead of mine.

Tshiwela: You know when you’re walking through a doorway and someone is walking out? That’s how I first saw her, only to find out my one friend had also met her and said, “There is this cool girl who’s from Kenya who is looking to hang out – are you keen?” I said it was cool, only to find out that she was the same girl I’d told him I’d seen this one time, because she is so beautiful.

The lightbulb moment

Horesia: Wow! That was day one when we met. We hung out after school and I don’t know about her, but I could just feel this electric connection to her. I just wanted to be intimate with her. But we had a friend, the guy she’s talking about, there with us so we couldn’t misbehave. I was wondering whether there was this electric wire connecting us and if it was all in my head.

Tshiwela: (giggles) Yho, that was deep! The first moment I knew that this was the person I was going to marry was probably when we had been spending time together but we weren’t officially in a relationship. I was going to give up on this thing, but she surprised me and said let’s be together for real. I thought to myself that maybe this was the person I should be with forever, because I didn’t see myself dating anyone else after.

The proposal: Part 1

Horesia: So, there were two proposals, because in queer culture one person proposes and the other one proposes back. The first proposal was when Tshiwela proposed to me. We had gone on a getaway just around Joburg, but I could tell that she was acting weird, because she doesn’t know how to do surprises.

She even asked me if I like doughnuts or cupcakes — all these questions when I’ve been with this person for so long. It was just weird. After I took a shower I came out to this beautiful setup of doughnuts, because I love doughnuts, with all the things that I like — champagne, biltong, and chocolates. And then there was this cool stencil that she’d gotten printed. You know, like those “Happy birthday” ones, but this one said, “Be my wifey for lifey.”