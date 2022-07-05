Cheers to the return of wine and food festival

Raising a glass of one's choice of beverage is a favourite activity of many foodies, especially when paired with a tantalising morsel. I was fortunate enough to experience some wonderful pairings and I’m happy to share a recipe from wine estate Stellenbosch Hills for you to try at home.

Winter Wine Wonderland

Waterfall Park at the Mall of Africa turned into a wine wonderland at the weekend. There were stalls from various wines estates such as Durbanville Hills, Spier, Tokara and Waterford in the first instalment of the Pick n Pay Wine and Food festival after a two-year hiatus.

Attendees were also treated to a sparkling wine garden for the first time in the history of the event. There you could get a taste of the different sparkling wine on offer from brands such as Valdo, Pongraz, Graham Beck and JC Le Roux.