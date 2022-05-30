Off-duty Durban midwife helps deliver homeless woman’s baby on roadside

Without hesitation, Govender made her way to the area, where members of the community had secured surgical gloves, towels, a sheet for the mother and a blanket for the baby.

“The midwife, who is due to retire next year, used a pair of scissors supplied by the local community to cut the umbilical cord. The baby was rushed to RK Khan Hospital for further care by another nurse who works at a private hospital,” said the department.

In a separate case, a premature baby, who weighed only 685g at birth, has been discharged from RK Khan Hospital after a 63-day stay in the neonatal unit.

Named Khantso, which means “she who brings light”, the baby weighed 1.8kg when she was discharged on May 20.

“The baby’s mother had attended six antenatal visits. Her baby was born prematurely on March 16 and was stabilised in the labour ward and admitted to the neonatal unit immediately after birth. She was provided with oxygen, warmth in an incubator, and intravenous fluids through a central umbilical vein. Other principles of management of extremely low birthweight babies were adhered to during admission to ensure survival,” said RK Khan Hospital CEO Dr Linda Sobekwa.

Sobekwa said while there were possibly many more neonates like Khantso at other institutions whose stories were inspirational, she was the smallest birthweight neonate to have survived all the complications of severe prematurity at RK Khan Hospital with such a promising outcome.

“As an institution, we are looking forward to monitoring her and providing timely interventions to optimise her growth and development.”

Khantso will be monitored weekly at her local clinic until a weight of 2.5kg is reached, and is due to return to RK Khan Hospital’s paediatric outpatient department.