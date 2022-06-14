Spoil your dad rotten this Father’s Day
So many options to make him realise he’s still cherished
It’s Father’s Day on Sunday, June 19, and there is absolutely no excuse to not have a gift, experience or something special lined-up for dad. If you’re still struggling though, take a look at our suggestions and see if they can help you come up with something suitable.
Spend time with dad
Before anything else, spend some quality time with him this Father’s Day. This is especially important if he is elderly and everyone has moved out from home. It can be as simple as preparing a home-cooked lunch with all his kids present or doing a creative family activity such as attending a flower workshop at a place like Cape Town’s Flower Café, which offers therapeutic flower arranging workshops for entire families.
You might decide to do a family-style sip ’n paint where of course only the adults get the heavy stuff and dad gets to relax among friends and family. Or everybody gives dad a day off to do whatever he wants to do.
For the road trip dad
Dads who plan the trips in the family rarely get to just enjoy them. Reverse the roles this Father’s Day by taking dad out to Sun City. Try booking him a scenic hot-air balloon flight at sunrise over the Pilanesberg National Park, which is next door to the resort.
And If he’s an avid golfer he can try out two 18-hole, Gary Player-designed world-class championship golf courses, both 72 par – the Gary Player Golf Course and The Lost City Golf Course, famous for the live Nile crocodiles on its 13th hole.
For the techie dad
If he’s into his tech he can try out the new Honor earbuds 3 pro; these earbuds are the world’s 1st TWS earbuds featuring a 5C fast-charging case with a maximum peak charging, with dual device connection. The earbuds also read temperature, have privacy control – meaning ensuring that no one can hear your conversations ever again.
Or gift him a pair of Bluetooth Sony Linkbuds, they’ll keep him connected and in control of his favourite music all day long by combining super-fit, open-ear styling with high-call and sound quality. A pair retails at a recommended price of R3,999.
For the whisky fan in your life
For the whisky loving dad, a bottle of Laphroaig might be just the new thing he’s looking for. The brand prides itself on the strong response it gets from consumers. I was recently invited to a dinner pairing at Japanese restaurant KoL Izakhaya.
The dark décor of the eatery was such a complement to the Scottish brand as its primary flavour is that of smoke. What kind of smoke? you ask. Well for me the smoke took me back to my childhood in semi-rural coastal KZN.
As I inhaled the smoky essence of the Select, all I could think about was that waft of leftover smoke when you blow out a candle and the invigorating smell of cooking fire smoke on cold early mornings.
The 10-year-old pairs excellently with medium rare beef fillet served with fluffy pap, crispy kale and sorghum popcorn. The whisky becomes more refined and complex with maturation with the Quarter Cask reminding me of delicious liquorice.
For the car enthusiast
A day spent at the Jaguar Land Rover Experience in LoneHill, Sandton, might just be the way to go. Dad can have some fun off-roading and experience the thrill of speed in a controlled environment.
Also, from Thursday, June 9 until Sunday, June 19, a Zebra Square Gallery racing car display can be viewed in the Centre Court at Hyde Park Corner. F1 fans can also experience the rush of F1 in a simulator and test your time against the greats.
While you are taking in the display, scan the QR code provided and enter a giveaway with a spectacular prize for the winner! Enter and you stand a chance to win a hot lap in a R20m Ferrari 350 sponsored by Pablo Clark Racing plus prizes worth R20,000.
And if you take a picture of yourself on the podium and tag @HPChydeparkcorner @zebrasquaregallery and @pablo_clark_racing, you will get an extra entry to the competition. Visit Hyde Park Corner’s Instagram page for more details (@hpchydeparkcorner). You can also enjoy the superior taste of Peroni Nastro Azzurro at Hyde Park Corner on Saturday June 18 and Sunday June 19.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.