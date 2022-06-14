Spoil your dad rotten this Father’s Day

It’s Father’s Day on Sunday, June 19, and there is absolutely no excuse to not have a gift, experience or something special lined-up for dad. If you’re still struggling though, take a look at our suggestions and see if they can help you come up with something suitable.

Spend time with dad

Before anything else, spend some quality time with him this Father’s Day. This is especially important if he is elderly and everyone has moved out from home. It can be as simple as preparing a home-cooked lunch with all his kids present or doing a creative family activity such as attending a flower workshop at a place like Cape Town’s Flower Café, which offers therapeutic flower arranging workshops for entire families.

You might decide to do a family-style sip ’n paint where of course only the adults get the heavy stuff and dad gets to relax among friends and family. Or everybody gives dad a day off to do whatever he wants to do.