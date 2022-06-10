The finest of Zulu fine dining

Award-winning chef Mmabatho Molefe loves cooking so much that she spent most of her days in university in the kitchen, and much less on her (non-culinary) course.

She was creating dishes for herself, friends, and housemates — so much so that she was always playing catch-up with her course work. So, in 2017, she left the University of KwaZulu-Natal, where she was studying politics, philosophy, and law, and enrolled at Capsicum Culinary Studio in Cape Town.

In 2020 Molefe went on to open her own eatery, Emazulwini. The 10-seater establishment at the V&A Waterfront’s Makers Landing in Cape Town offers Nguni-inspired dishes and has taken Zulu cuisine to fine-dining heights. It recently won African Restaurant of the Year at the fourth annual Luxe Restaurant Awards.

The 27-year-old Molefe is a representation of modern South Africa, with her name being distinctly Sotho while her upbringing was Zulu, with both her mother and grandmother being Zulu.