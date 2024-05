Setting the record straight: can the flu vaccine give you flu?

People with certain medical conditions are at higher risk of contracting and developing more severe flu symptoms that may require them to be admitted to hospital and can include complications like pneumonia and worsening of chronic illnesses.2

You will typically start to experience flu symptoms within one to four days after contracting flu and will be able to infect other a few days before you start showing symptoms up to five to seven days after having the flu.2

People should steer clear of common myths3 about the flu shot including that:

Flu is not a serious illness ;

The flu vaccine can give you the flu; and

Pregnant women cannot get vaccinated.

Hundreds of people may die from flu or flu complications like pneumonia. The flu shot cannot cause active flu infection because it contains nonliving flu (influenza) viruses. It is also safe in pregnant and breastfeeding women, the elderly and young children.3

Local government guidelines2,5 recommend that high-risk people be vaccinated against seasonal flu. They include:

Healthcare workers;

Individuals 65 years and older;

Individuals with chronic heart disease;

Individuals with diseases that suppress their immune systems; and

Pregnant and breastfeeding women.

Flu places an increased burden on healthcare systems and decreases productivity.4 Getting your flu shot is the most effective way of preventing and controlling flu and protecting those around you.2,5 It can also reduce your chance of developing severe symptoms.2

Ask your healthcare provider about getting your flu shot to protect yourself and those vulnerable around you.

