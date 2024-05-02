Setting the record straight: can the flu vaccine give you flu?

Flu has become a constant global companion, not only during the cold, winter months, but throughout the year. Flu is caused by the influenza A and B virus and is spread from person to person through coughing and sneezing or touching contaminated surfaces.1, 2

Flu is a major cause of infections in the lower airway with people 65 years and older, and children five years and younger, at higher risk for contracting flu and being hospitalised due to more severe illness.2

Your flu infection can be uncomplicated with less severe symptoms2 that last for about three to seven days, such as: