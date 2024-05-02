Setting the record straight: can the flu vaccine give you flu?
Consider getting the flu shot, not only to protect yourself, but your loved ones too
Flu has become a constant global companion, not only during the cold, winter months, but throughout the year. Flu is caused by the influenza A and B virus and is spread from person to person through coughing and sneezing or touching contaminated surfaces.1, 2
Flu is a major cause of infections in the lower airway with people 65 years and older, and children five years and younger, at higher risk for contracting flu and being hospitalised due to more severe illness.2
Your flu infection can be uncomplicated with less severe symptoms2 that last for about three to seven days, such as:
- Coughing;
- Sore throat and fever;
- Headache;
- Feeling weak and tired; and/or
- Runny or stuffy nose.
Did you know?
Pregnant women, patients with heart disease and diabetes, obesity, those living with HIV or tuberculosis, the elderly and young children are more at risk for developing severe flu.
People with certain medical conditions are at higher risk of contracting and developing more severe flu symptoms that may require them to be admitted to hospital and can include complications like pneumonia and worsening of chronic illnesses.2
You will typically start to experience flu symptoms within one to four days after contracting flu and will be able to infect other a few days before you start showing symptoms up to five to seven days after having the flu.2
People should steer clear of common myths3 about the flu shot including that:
- Flu is not a serious illness;
- The flu vaccine can give you the flu; and
- Pregnant women cannot get vaccinated.
Hundreds of people may die from flu or flu complications like pneumonia. The flu shot cannot cause active flu infection because it contains nonliving flu (influenza) viruses. It is also safe in pregnant and breastfeeding women, the elderly and young children.3
Local government guidelines2,5 recommend that high-risk people be vaccinated against seasonal flu. They include:
- Healthcare workers;
- Individuals 65 years and older;
- Individuals with chronic heart disease;
- Individuals with diseases that suppress their immune systems; and
- Pregnant and breastfeeding women.
Flu places an increased burden on healthcare systems and decreases productivity.4 Getting your flu shot is the most effective way of preventing and controlling flu and protecting those around you.2,5 It can also reduce your chance of developing severe symptoms.2
Ask your healthcare provider about getting your flu shot to protect yourself and those vulnerable around you.
This article was sponsored by Sanofi.
