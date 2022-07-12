Drinks that will keep you hydrated this winter
Keep your caffeine intake down, take beverages rich in antioxidants
We all know that hydrating is key in winter as even the air we breathe is so dry. What most people don’t think about is how despite drinking certain drinks we become less hydrated, the trick is in what type of drink you’re having.
Melrick Harrison, the mixologist at the Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront in Cape Town, says you can do this by keeping your caffeine intake down and drinking beverages that are rich in antioxidants. “Getting creative with supplementing water intake with nutritious drinks is easy if you know what to look out for,” says Harrison...
