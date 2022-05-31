African cuisine finds perfect companion in Lali Wines
Africa Month an eye opener on continent's best dining options
As we draw closer to the end of Africa Month, SowetanLIVE reflects on an amazing Africa Day celebration that took place at the Why Cook Studios in Bryanston.
Attendees were invited to a cooking activation by Brand SA as part of their Play Your Part programme, to celebrate the versatile cuisine from all parts of the continent. Attendees included reigning Miss SA Lalela Mswani, musician Bonginkosi Dlamini (Zola 7), African enthusiast Adetunji Omo and filmmaker Sara Chitambo. ..
