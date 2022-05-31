×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Food & Drink

African cuisine finds perfect companion in Lali Wines

Africa Month an eye opener on continent's best dining options

31 May 2022 - 14:56
Londiwe Dlomo Journalist

As we draw closer to the end of Africa Month, SowetanLIVE reflects on an amazing Africa Day celebration that took place at the Why Cook Studios in Bryanston. 

Attendees were invited to a cooking activation by Brand SA as part of their Play Your Part programme, to celebrate the versatile cuisine from all parts of the continent.  Attendees included reigning Miss SA Lalela Mswani, musician Bonginkosi Dlamini (Zola 7), African enthusiast Adetunji Omo and filmmaker Sara Chitambo.   ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused