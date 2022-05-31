Pre-owned luxury is in fashion

“The most popular brand is Louis Vuitton… the definite winner is Louis Vuitton, we sell the most Louis Vuitton and we get the most Louis Vuitton. It sells for among the highest prices compared to the new retail and it definitely is the most searched on our website as well,” he says.

The second most popular is Gucci, followed by Hermes and Chanel. All the pre-owned luxury goods sold by Zahariev are sourced within and sold in SA. The business started off as an online store and four years ago its first physical store was opened in Melrose Arch. It then moved to a bigger location in Sandton City and has other stores in Pretoria and Cape Town. Zahariev says their largest number of clients is in Gauteng but there has been an increase in customers from Limpopo, Durban and Gqeberha. The store authenticates and conditions all items it sells.

“What we’ve done is create greater access for South Africans because with pre-owned you’re automatically at a lower price point, because it’s generally trading at a discount, so that allows for greater accesses. But we also have allowances like payment plans which allow customers to pay over three months... this offers middle class South Africans options,” he says.

Zahariev says that over time his customers have changed; where it used to be high net worth individuals selling the items and upper middle class individuals buying, it’s now started to overlap and high net worth individuals are using the store to source limited edition pieces.