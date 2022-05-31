Innovative entrepreneur provides unique fashion advice

Refiloe Mocwa knows her fabric, style and brands

Bloemfontein-born 32-year-old fashion entrepreneur Refiloe Mocwa, wants to give emerging designers a helping hand through her business, House of Designers Agency (Hoda).



Mocwa, who sold her taxi business to kick start her fashion career, says she can't quite remember when she was never part of the fashion industry...