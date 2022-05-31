Innovative entrepreneur provides unique fashion advice
Refiloe Mocwa knows her fabric, style and brands
Bloemfontein-born 32-year-old fashion entrepreneur Refiloe Mocwa, wants to give emerging designers a helping hand through her business, House of Designers Agency (Hoda).
Mocwa, who sold her taxi business to kick start her fashion career, says she can't quite remember when she was never part of the fashion industry...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.