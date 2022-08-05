S Mag Women of the Year issue | Ntsiki Biyela - Time for wine!

Biyela, who was raised by her grandmother, describes herself as a granddaughter, daughter, sister, friend and, lastly, a businesswoman. When asked what type of a woman her grandmother was, she replies: “I’m not going to call her a disciplinarian, because everything she did, she did with love. She would discipline you in a way that made you feel you could run back to her. She was a loving person; she taught me everything about life and, most importantly, how to love and care for others.”

One of the biggest lessons that Biyela took from her grandmother was how to make do — her grandmother, though not business minded, was able to use what little she had to raise her grandchildren.

“My grandmother was living on her pension and she still managed to build us a home, a warm home. She was taking care of about eight kids. So, for me, that one lesson is that, no matter what little you have, you can build a mansion. It depends how you utilise [what] you have, how you utilise the space you have,” she says.

Biyela often goes back to her hometown in Mahlabathini, saying that there is a certain nostalgia in doing so. The village has changed, and she misses how tightknit the community used to be, how the saying that it takes a village to raise a child applied to how she grew up, and how that has changed because of the issues that plague society.

Biyela’s trailblazing journey is an inspirational one. She worked as a domestic worker for a year before being awarded an SAA scholarship to study winemaking in 1999. Her can-do attitude ensured that she didn’t work for long as a domestic worker — she believes that everything is a stepping stone to better things.