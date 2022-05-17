Lunch with a king as new factory opens

The king arrived to the sounds of the police marching band with his security team. As his white Rolls Royce limousine approached, a group of men dressed in traditional attire started to sing his praises; this was to be the music we would hear until the king signalled for silence.

Prior to his arrival we had witnessed the arrival of a few of the royal wives, two of them in a custom baby pink and caramel Rolls Royce. Having never been that close to royalty before, it was an experience. If not for the king's grand arrival, one would assume that he’s just a friendly middle-aged man at a business function. A man of moderate speech, it’s those around him who appear kinetic as he moves forward with the certainty that nothing will be in his way.

During his official speech he regaled the attendees of the lunch with anecdotes from his time in London as a student. He also said he would be dropping into the factory from time to time to check on a tree he planted as part of the opening ceremony proceedings. He also commended the builders, Kellog Tolaram, on being environmentally conscious. He then christened the factory Sibebe. It is named after the naturally occurring granite formations found in the eastern borders of the capital city, Mbabane.

“This is because this factory is here to stay and serve as a rock that adds value locally by operating a much-needed manufacturing facility in the kingdom,” he said.

It was a shock to this journalist to note that anything the king touches was picked up by his entourage and taken with them when they leave. The coat he wore during his walkabout in the factory and the rest of the PPE he was wearing was folded and reverently escorted to be put away in one of the security vehicles.

Also, during all speeches, speakers addressed him and spoke to him solely. It was an interesting glimpse at something new. The women were in dresses and skirts, not a single pair of pants in sight. It was also a shock to glimpse a gun holster on the waist of a demurely clad woman, whom I’m assuming was security as she was travelling with the royal wives and princesses.