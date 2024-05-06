African Trap Music singer Sjava is on a mission to highlight his talent both in music and acting.
The 2018 BET award recipient recently bagged a new role as a prince called Mkhuseli Khahlamba in BET Africa's daily drama Queendom.
However, while acting may be in his DNA, his main career in music continues to flourish after he dropped his new single Ngibongiseni. The heartfelt, introspective offering serves as the first lead single of the deluxe version of his latest album, Isibuko, set to drop on May 10.
“Most of the songs in my previous album are self-reflection type of songs, so I saw the need to add them in the deluxe,” said the singer.
“To be quite frank with you, people haven’t stopped liking my music, the reception over the years has been great. However, I must add: those who don’t love my music, never did from the beginning and that’s not something I focus on.
“I make music for those who need healing, self-reflection and just to have a good time.”
Born Jabulani Hadebe in Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal, 39 years ago, the R&B, African Trap and Afro-pop singer began his acting career in 2005.
He rose to fame when he featured on SABC 1’s drama series Zone 14 where he appeared for three consecutive seasons. He then honed his acting skills on Mzansi Magic’s Isibaya and the second season of the crime drama, eHostela.
The singer now joins a star-studded cast that includes Sindi Dlathu, Linda Mtoba, Hamilton Ndlovu, Mduduzi Mabaso, Dawn Thandeka King, Themba Ndaba and Silindile Nodangal on Queendom.
Sjava's career in arts shines on with Queendom role
Ngempela hitmaker contributes more than acting in drama series
Image: Supplied.
Sindi Dlathu, Linda Mtoba to star in new daily drama Queendom
“Playing the role of Mkhuseli was quite fun and refreshing. I didn’t find it challenging at all because he and I are similar in our personality traits,” he said.
“Yes, he may be a prince but he finds joy in working with people from the community… something I enjoy doing in real life.
“I also feel honoured to be part of a show that pays homage to the African culture and being able to contribute a piece of my music to the narrative.”
Sjava is not only acting on the show, but he is also the voice behind the daily drama's title track, Wena Wamanzi, which proved to the uMama hitmaker how multidimensional he is as a singer.
This, however, is not the first time Sjava’s voice is part of a production. In 2019, he appeared on the highly acclaimed Black Panther soundtrack album that was accompanied and curated by American rapper Kendrick Lamar.
“It showed me a different approach to making a song that’s not specifically for radio but cinematography. This experience alone was a different challenge, view and vibe to who I am as a musician.
“I learnt how I have to summarise the plot of the song and put everything into perspective in under a minute, so that in itself was an interesting challenge for me.
“I must say, it was nice looking into that window and witnessing the results.”
In 2015, Sjava chose to change gears by signing to the record label, Ambitiouz Entertainment and gained popularity after being featured on Miss Pru's acclaimed song, Ameni.
In the past nine years, Sjava has since amassed great success which saw him make hits such as Ngempela, Umbayimbayi, and Amakhehla.
Last Wednesday, he opened for R&B icon Joe Thomas at SunBet Arena, Pretoria, at the US star's final concert of the three-day tour which featured performances in Sun City and Cape Town.
“That moment was quite interesting and it meant a lot to me. Being chosen as the artist to open and represent the country onstage was truly an honour,” he said.
“I grew up listening to Joe so you can imagine my delight when I was told I’d be the one performing before he gets on stage.
“I had Saudi [on stage with me] and Mzukulu, who is a maskandi artist. Ntokozo Mkhize was on vocals and Anzo was singing and rapping. I wanted to showcase the variety we have in terms of South African music. I must say, I truly had a great time.”
