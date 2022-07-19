A common thread runs through the art of Dorothy Kay and Mary Sibande
Dream Invisible Connections is fourth in series of legacy exhibitions
Art is supposed to make you feel something, is a sentiment that most people agree with. I’m always happy to get an opportunity to walk around a gallery or museum marvelling at the creations of minds more artistically inclined than myself.
I was recently moved by an exhibition titled Dream Invisible Connections, showcasing the works of two women artists, Dorothy Kay and Mary Sibande at the Strauss & Co gallery in Houghton...
A common thread runs through the art of Dorothy Kay and Mary Sibande
Dream Invisible Connections is fourth in series of legacy exhibitions
Art is supposed to make you feel something, is a sentiment that most people agree with. I’m always happy to get an opportunity to walk around a gallery or museum marvelling at the creations of minds more artistically inclined than myself.
I was recently moved by an exhibition titled Dream Invisible Connections, showcasing the works of two women artists, Dorothy Kay and Mary Sibande at the Strauss & Co gallery in Houghton...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos