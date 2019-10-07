Avoid becoming a crime statistic over holidays

The festive season is only a stone's throw away and many people will be going away for holidays and posting their whereabouts on social media platforms.

House-breakings are most prevalent during the festive season as criminals target homes of these holiday-makers.

Last week's crime statistics report revealed that more than 21.2-million crimes were reported in SA since 2010 and two million of those were between April 2018 and March.

More than 71,000 burglaries were committed this financial year during holidays, the statistics showed.

Consumers do not upgrade their assets list with their insurers and as a results under-insurance remains a persistent problem.

The recent statistics suggest that more than 60% of South Africans under-insure their assets.

The South African Insurance Association (SAIA) also cautioned consumers to not post on social media that they are away.

"Not only do you run the risk of being a target for criminals to break into your home but you also run the risk of getting your claim rejected should something happen due to negligent behaviour," said Marius Neethling, an underwriting manager at Santam.

Neethling warned property and business owners to be vigilant and proactively protect themselves and their homes and businesses from burglars.