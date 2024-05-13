If the ANC loses at the coming polls, which is going to happen, President Cyril Ramaphosa must be ready to take the blame as someone who had the chance to revive and rescue the party from Jacob Zuma but failed dismally.
The issue of putting comrades before the party let you down horribly Mr Ramaphosa. Irregular tenders have been awarded under your watch, and youth have remained employed.
Again, when "older, unemployable" youth try to get into informal entrepreneurship like selling tomatoes, bananas, etc, they are persecuted for not adhering to municipalities' by-laws. They are accused of not having trading licences.
Elderly citizens are threatened to vote, otherwise their "Sassa grants will be stopped". But it's "old" people who are running our parliament, getting fat cheques.
Cry the beloved country.
Anonymous
READER LETTER | Ramaphosa to blame for woes afflicting the ANC
Image: Presidency
If the ANC loses at the coming polls, which is going to happen, President Cyril Ramaphosa must be ready to take the blame as someone who had the chance to revive and rescue the party from Jacob Zuma but failed dismally.
The issue of putting comrades before the party let you down horribly Mr Ramaphosa. Irregular tenders have been awarded under your watch, and youth have remained employed.
Again, when "older, unemployable" youth try to get into informal entrepreneurship like selling tomatoes, bananas, etc, they are persecuted for not adhering to municipalities' by-laws. They are accused of not having trading licences.
Elderly citizens are threatened to vote, otherwise their "Sassa grants will be stopped". But it's "old" people who are running our parliament, getting fat cheques.
Cry the beloved country.
Anonymous
READER LETTER | ATM leader obsessed with Phala Phala scandal
READER LETTER | To live like a king, work like a slave
READER LETTER | DA leading a dark, negative campaign
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos