READER LETTER | Ramaphosa to blame for woes afflicting the ANC

13 May 2024 - 13:50
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: Presidency

If the ANC loses at the coming polls, which is going to happen, President Cyril Ramaphosa must be ready to take the blame as someone who had the chance to revive and rescue the party from Jacob Zuma but failed dismally.

The issue of putting comrades before the party let you down horribly Mr Ramaphosa. Irregular tenders have  been awarded under your watch,  and  youth have remained employed.

Again, when  "older, unemployable" youth try to get into informal entrepreneurship   like selling tomatoes, bananas, etc, they are persecuted for not adhering  to municipalities' by-laws. They are accused of not having trading licences.

Elderly citizens are threatened to vote, otherwise their "Sassa grants will be stopped". But  it's "old" people who are  running our parliament, getting fat cheques.

Cry the beloved country.

Anonymous

