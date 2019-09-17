Promised land just an illusion

Be warned!

Native Building Schemes is at it again. They are busy selling land they do not own or have to desperate consumers eager to build their homes.

Consumer Line has discovered that the company is also not on the database of the department of human settlements.

Pensioners and homeseekers have been left agonising over the money they have paid and some are repaying loans for the land they may never own.

In February, Consumer Line published an article highlighting the plight of Annastacia Tsotetsi, 46, of Olievenhoutbosch in Centurion, northern Pretoria, who has been waiting for her refund of R140,000 after she discovered that the land she had paid for belonged to someone else.

At the time, Native Building Schemes promised to repay R1.8m back to buyers who were victims of the fraudulent sales.