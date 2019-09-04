Victims accuse RAF of being law unto itself

It's not always advisable to lodge a road accident claim on your own if you don't have the expertise to do so.

The Road Accident Fund has been accused of being a law unto itself by two road accident victims who alleged that the RAF has not paid their compensation despite its offers being made to pay them.

Sponono Ntshangase has been waiting for 17 years, while Leuntle Ison Mosongwane has been waiting for 11 months for compensation to be paid according to a court order issued in October.

Mpho Ntshangase's bone of contention is that the RAF awarded her daughter R200,000 without any medical report.

"When presented with the medical report RAF ignored it, but closed my daughter's claim instead," Ntshangase said.