Client wants RAF R2.4m claim

Tshepiso Mosibi still shares an RDP house with five members of his family, yet he was compensated millions of rands by the Road Accident Fund in 2014.

In 2017, he approached Consumer Line after he discovered that RAF paid a compensation of R2.4m into the trust account of his attorney, Molema Mampuru, who did not disclose this information to him for three years.

After Consumer Line's intervention, his compensation was paid to his curators trust account and proceeded to receive R4.500 a month to take care of his daily needs.

Mosibi is now having a second hurdle with the curator ad litem Rose Nonyane on who was appointed to administer the compensation he received from RAF.

Though Nonyane undertook to attend to Mosibi's wellbeing in 2017 as soon as she received the funds, she has maintained the same status quo as Mampuru did, Mosibi said.

"She pays the same R4.500 I received from Mampuru and has not bothered to visit me in order to evaluate my living condition and needs," Mosibi said.

Mosibi claims that Nonyane blocked his calls and he would only get hold of her if he changes sim cards or use different cellphone numbers.

All he wants is an improved living condition for himself and his family, he said.

"I'm the breadwinner in this incapacitated state and want to fend and improve the lives of my children and my unemployed wife," he said.

Mosibi was compensated R2.4m in September 2014 after he was involved in an accident which rendered him incapable of managing his financial affairs, he said.

"The fact that I had a head injury does not mean I do not know what's best for me and my children," he said.