Law firm overcharges accident victim

Charlotte Phelisile Mabila has accused law firm SB Ngento Incorporated of taking more than what is legally required to pay in terms of the Contingency Fees Act of 1997.

The act states that firms who take cases on a no-win, no-fee basis can take 25% of the settlement or charge twice the normal attorney-client fee, whichever is the lesser amount.

Mabila, 50, of Monsterloos, near Groblersdal in Limpopo, said her attorney charged her 50% legal fees even though they had verbally agreed on the 25% contingency fee.

She was also made to sign an affidavit which states that she is still indebted to the attorney although party and party cost were paid by the Road Accident Fund, she said.

In the affidavit she signed, she also confirmed that she pays R200,000 towards her attorney's fees which is R1,157,731, without being provided a bill of account, she told Consumer Line.