The search for workers at the site of the George building collapse has continued for 160 hours, with teams rejuvenated after finding a trapped tiler alive on Saturday.
Gabriel Guambe was rescued after a sniffer dog located him. He sustained minor injuries. After eating his first meal in 118 hours in hospital, he recorded a video message of thanks and encouraged the rescue teams to persevere.
In an update on 6am on Monday, the George municipality said 31 of the 81 workers on site at the time of the construction accident remain unaccounted for. Fifteen people are in hospital and the death toll has risen to 21.
"The primary focus continues to be on rescue efforts."
Authorities are working to fast-track the identification of those who died to help bring certainty to their families.
31 people unaccounted for a week after George construction accident, watch message of thanks
Image: Werner Hills
