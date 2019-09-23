Father accuses lawyers of 'cheating'

When Mukile Maseko was referred to Marais Basson Attorneys by her father's medical aid she never thought that she would walk away with nothing after the Road Accident Fund settled her claim.

Maseko was 21 years old and still a beneficiary on her father's medical aid when she was injured in a car accident in 2012.

She said the accident happened in a friend's car when they were returning from a cousin's wedding. Maseko said they had a head-on collision with a "reckless driver".

She said she used her father's medical aid which paid all the medical expenses she incurred while at Emalahleni Hospital.

Her father, Mvuleni Maseko, said on approaching Marais Basson Attorneys he was told that it would only take a contingency fee of 25% and the RAF would bear the costs of doctors' medical treatment and legal services rendered.

"To open Mukile's file, I was advised to pay R800 which was refunded after the case was finalised," Mvuleni said.

"However, when money was paid the law firm distributed it to the service providers that he did not inform us about."

He said there was a duplication of fees amounting to R10,000 and the number of pages were also duplicated.

He said Mukile lived with irons that supported her fractured hip bone she suffered in the accident. Mukile was also left with a fracture on her left leg and arm and a cut below her lips, according to Mvuleni.

"But not even a single cent was paid for her injury after RAF settled her claim."