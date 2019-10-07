Race could dash DA's prospects

The return of former Western Cape premier Helen Zille to active politics should, ordinarily, be something that is welcomed by all.

She's without doubt one of the country's most talented politicians. Although we do not often agree with her world view, Zille is a visionary leader.

In a country where the quality of political leadership has declined so much that rhetoric has replaced genuine debate on policy alternatives, personal insults have become a substitute for robust arguments in the National Assembly.

Populism from all sides is threatening to replace rational thought. That's why experienced politicians like Zille are still needed.

But the former DA leader, credited for growing the historically white-dominated organisation among black constituencies, is returning under the circumstances that may, depending on how the whole matter is handled, racially polarise and ultimately destroy the country's largest opposition party.

Zille on Friday availed herself for election to the DA's Federal Chair, a powerful position that became vacant in the party following James Selfe's decision to step down.