READER LETTER | DA leading a dark, negative campaign

10 May 2024 - 13:55
The DA party logo.
Image: Gallo Images

The DA is willing to do anything to wrestle power from the ANC, even if it means using a satanic tactic like fear. What it is doing is to spread the gospel of fear throughout the country. The devil uses the same tactic, fear, to deceive unbelievers.

Tony Leon tried the Swart Gevaar tactic during his reign as DA leader and he failed dismally to win power. It is true that the DA, in its desperation for power, is leading a very dark and negative campaign against black people.

Elections logo
Image: Elections Logo

It's playing dirty. Its next step will be enlisting the help of the Americans to help it topple the ANC. It's no longer convinced that the "Moonshot Pact conspiracy" will be able to garner enough votes to topple the ANC.

I agree with Prof Thuli Madonsela that the designer of the DA campaign might be harbouring unconscious rage/hatred against the new South African flag and what it symbolises.

Black parties in the "Moonshot Pact conspiracy" must wake up, John Steenhuisen is using them as steppingstones to ascend to the seat of power at the Union Buildings. As for black people who blindly follow this white party, they must be forgiven for being in a state of confusion.

Bushy Green, Kagiso

